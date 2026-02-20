Gerard Moreno Injury: Won't play Sunday

Moreno (undisclosed) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Valencia, manager Marcelino Garcia Toral told media during Friday's press conference. "Moreno is out for this match."

This isn't much of a surprise, as Moreno didn't train throughout the week while nursing an undisclosed injury. Fitness issues have limited him considerably this season, but he's been excellent when available. Moreno has seven goals in 12 appearances this term.