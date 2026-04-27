Gerard Moreno News: Bags opener Sunday

Moreno scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Celta Vigo.

Moreno got the scoring going early Sunday, converting a penalty in the 2nd minute to take the early lead. It marked one of three shots he took in the match, the third time in his last four matches with at least three shots. He now has nine goals through 18 appearances (14 starts) this season.