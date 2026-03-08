Gerard Moreno headshot

Gerard Moreno News: Fit Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 5:10am

Moreno (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Elche.

Moreno is back with his team as expected after a spell of four games out due to an undisclosed injury. This is solid news for the club as they gain back their regular forward. He has started in 10 of his 12 appearances, recording seven goals in that time.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerard Moreno
