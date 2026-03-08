Gerard Moreno News: Fit Sunday
Moreno (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Elche.
Moreno is back with his team as expected after a spell of four games out due to an undisclosed injury. This is solid news for the club as they gain back their regular forward. He has started in 10 of his 12 appearances, recording seven goals in that time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerard Moreno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerard Moreno See More