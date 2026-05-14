Gerard Moreno News: Gets opening goal
Moreno scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat against Sevilla.
Moreno got the scoring started for Villarreal but wasn't able to do much else in the 3-2 loss on Wednesday. The forward will need more volume to break Rayo Vallecano's defense, which has only conceded 43 times in 36 La Liga games.
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