Gerard Moreno News: Scores Friday

Moreno scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Moreno got back on the scoresheet during Friday's clash and could have had an even bigger day after putting two other shots on goal. Both Villarreal strikers were excellent throughout the match, looking dangerous every time they touched the ball. Moreno will continue to be a major goal threat in almost every match moving forward.