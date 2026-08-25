Gerard Moreno News: Scores from penalty spot

Moreno scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Atlético Madrid.

Moreno scored in his second game from two matches this season as a sub. He scored just a few minutes after coming off the benchby scoring from the penalty spot and despite there being another penalty when he was on the field, didn't take it. Across the 64 minutes he has played in two games this season, he has created three chances, including one in this game.