Gerard Moreno headshot

Gerard Moreno News: Struggles in front of goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Moreno recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-0 loss against Girona.

Moreno didn't put a single shot on target and was basically non-existent in the final third for Villarreal. The forward has a favorable matchup to improve from this performance coming up though, as Athletic have allowed 43 goals in 30 domestic games so far.

Gerard Moreno
Villarreal
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