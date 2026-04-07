Gerard Moreno News: Struggles in front of goal
Moreno recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-0 loss against Girona.
Moreno didn't put a single shot on target and was basically non-existent in the final third for Villarreal. The forward has a favorable matchup to improve from this performance coming up though, as Athletic have allowed 43 goals in 30 domestic games so far.
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