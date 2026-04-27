Gerardo Arteaga headshot

Gerardo Arteaga News: Delivers four crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Arteaga registered four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 loss versus Santos.

Arteaga regained a starting role for the regular-season finale after serving as a bench option in three straight matches. Given that his team has been eliminated from the competition, the left-back has concluded an unimpressive period with averages of 1.9 crosses (0.3 accurate), 0.6 chances created and 1.2 tackles per contest while failing to score or assist across 15 games. His playing time was ultimately limited in the rotation between him and Luis Ricardo Reyes.

Gerardo Arteaga
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerardo Arteaga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerardo Arteaga See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Liga MX Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Liga MX Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 15, 2020