Gerardo Arteaga News: Delivers four crosses in loss

Arteaga registered four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 loss versus Santos.

Arteaga regained a starting role for the regular-season finale after serving as a bench option in three straight matches. Given that his team has been eliminated from the competition, the left-back has concluded an unimpressive period with averages of 1.9 crosses (0.3 accurate), 0.6 chances created and 1.2 tackles per contest while failing to score or assist across 15 games. His playing time was ultimately limited in the rotation between him and Luis Ricardo Reyes.