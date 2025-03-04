Gerardo Arteaga News: Goal, assist in victory

Arteaga scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Sunday's 4-2 win against Santos Laguna.

Artega put forth two goal contributions Sunday as Monterrey ran roughshod over Santos Laguna in a 4-2 victory. The left-sided defender rejoined the starting XI after making a brief cameo appearance in Monterrey's previous fixture. Overall, Artega has appeared in each Clausura campaign fixture (10 appearances, five starts). The goal and assist marked his first in each category for the campaign.