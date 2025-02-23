Fantasy Soccer
Gerardo Valenzuela Injury: Did not play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Valenzuela (hamstring) was not an option during the 1-0 win over RBNY on Saturday.

Valenzuela was ruled out of the opening match Saturday with a hamstring injury. He was given decent playing time off the bench for Cincinnati last season with 11 starts in 31 MLS appearances including the playoffs, scoring and assisting once in his first full campaign with the senior side.

