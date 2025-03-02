Fantasy Soccer
Gerardo Valenzuela headshot

Gerardo Valenzuela Injury: Still working on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Valenzuela (hamstring) has not been given a timeline of return as he continues to recover from injury, per FC Cincinnati Staff Writer Carter Chapley.

Valenzuela remains out with a hamstring injury as there is no set timeline for return yet. Once fit, the midfielder will remain a solid bench option for Cincy after making 11 starts in 31 MLS appearances including the playoffs in 2024.

Gerardo Valenzuela
FC Cincinnati
