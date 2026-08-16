Gerardo Valenzuela News: Back from ban

Valenzuela has served his two match suspension and will be an option to face NYCFC on Wednesday.

Valenzuela returns after serving a two‑match suspension. He's produced just two assists over his last nine appearances but has remained active defensively, totaling 13 tackles, 13 clearances, and 11 interceptions in that span. The midfielder is also having one of his stronger seasons for the club, matching his career high with 11 starts in 15 appearances since joining in 2023.