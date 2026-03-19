Gerardo Valenzuela News: Ban increased to two games

Valenzuela has earned a two-match suspension due to the red card he received against New England Revolution.

Valenzuela will now miss the next two MLS fixtures against Montreal and New York Red Bulls, respectively, so he'll be available again for an April 11 visit to Toronto. This news comes after the midfielder scored his first goal of the season during the same match in which he got sent off. Either Pavel Bucha or Samuel Gidi could fill in for him during the suspension period.