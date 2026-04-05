Gerardo Valenzuela News: Completes ban
Valenzuela has served his two match suspension and will make the trip to Toronto on Saturday.
Valenzuela is set to return after a lengthily absence due to a red card. He recorded a goal in the last match played, having also started three of the four appearances in 2026, making 16 crosses with eight chances created in the process, making him a solid depth choice in the midfield for Cincy.
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