Gerardo Valenzuela headshot

Gerardo Valenzuela News: Completes ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Valenzuela has served his two match suspension and will make the trip to Toronto on Saturday.

Valenzuela is set to return after a lengthily absence due to a red card. He recorded a goal in the last match played, having also started three of the four appearances in 2026, making 16 crosses with eight chances created in the process, making him a solid depth choice in the midfield for Cincy.

Gerardo Valenzuela
FC Cincinnati
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