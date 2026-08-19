Gerardo Valenzuela News: Provides one assist in victory

Valenzuela assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against New York City FC.

Valenzuela made an immediate impact on his return from the two-match suspension he received for his red card against Columbus Crew, providing the key pass in the 90th minute build-up that redirected Pavel Bucha's ball into Evander's path inside the box for the match-winning goal, also registering one cross and three chances created across his time on the pitch. The midfielder has now scored one goal and contributed three assists across 16 MLS appearances this season, and his ability to deliver impactful creative contributions immediately upon returning from suspension underlines why he is an important component of Cincinnati's midfield structure heading into the Seattle Sounders fixture.