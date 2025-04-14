Gerardo Valenzuela News: Scores decisive goal in first start

Valenzuela scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over D.C. United.

Valenzuela scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute in his first start of the season for Cincinnati. He beat multiple defenders before finishing from close range. He also recorded a season-high four shots and created one chance in the win. He will aim to build on this performance against Chicago Fire on Saturday.