Gerardo Valenzuela News: Scores, gets sent off Sunday

Valenzuela scored a goal before receiving a straight red card during Sunday's 6-1 loss to New England Revolution.

Valenzuela opened the scoring via right-footed finish in the 19th minute but ended up leaving with a red card due to an intense foul in the 69th of the defeat. He'll be suspended for next weekend's clash against Montreal, so his next chance to return in league play could come in an April 4 visit to New York Red Bulls. He has featured as a central midfielder this year, so Pavel Bucha and Samuel Gidi could be among the first candidates to take his place.