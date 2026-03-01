Gerardo Valenzuela News: Seven crosses Saturday
Valenzuela registered one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Minnesota United.
Although he and his side failed to find the back of the net Saturday, Valenzuela still had a productive match. He led the team in crosses (seven) and accurate crosses (four) and also managed to put one shot on target. He's had a productive start to the season filling in for Evander (leg), but he could see his playing time decrease significantly when Evander makes his return.
