Gerardo Valenzuela News: Seven crosses Saturday

Valenzuela registered one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Minnesota United.

Although he and his side failed to find the back of the net Saturday, Valenzuela still had a productive match. He led the team in crosses (seven) and accurate crosses (four) and also managed to put one shot on target. He's had a productive start to the season filling in for Evander (leg), but he could see his playing time decrease significantly when Evander makes his return.