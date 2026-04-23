Gerardo Valenzuela headshot

Gerardo Valenzuela News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Valenzuela assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-4 draw against New York City FC.

Valenzuela remains a bench option as he came on to play the final 30 minutes of Wednesday's match, earning an assist in the process. He now has a goal and an assist through seven appearances, making three starts while creating 10 chances and making 17 crosses (seven accurate).

Gerardo Valenzuela
FC Cincinnati
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