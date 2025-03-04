German Berterame News: Continues scoring form

Berterame scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Santos Laguna.

Berterame led the Monterrey attack with six shot attempts (three on goal) and scored once Sunday as Monterrey outlasted Santos Laguna in a frenetic matchup. The goal marked the forward's fourth over his last four appearances (four starts). Over that span, Berterame has averaged two shots on target per appearance and played at least 89 minutes in each appearance.