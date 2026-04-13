German Berterame News: First goal for new club

Berterame scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls.

Berterame scored one goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls, finishing first time inside the box to give his side a 2-1 lead early in the second half. The forward made his first start in four matches and netted his first goal for his new club after recording his first assist last week, showing signs of improving adaptation to his new league.