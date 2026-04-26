German Berterame News: Nets equalizer
Berterame scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New England Revolution.
Berterame equalized from close range in the 75th minute, reacting quickest to a rebound. He completed 21 passes with 100% accuracy and added two tackles and an interception. He has now recorded a goal contribution in five consecutive matches.
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