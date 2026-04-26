German Berterame headshot

German Berterame News: Nets equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Berterame scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New England Revolution.

Berterame equalized from close range in the 75th minute, reacting quickest to a rebound. He completed 21 passes with 100% accuracy and added two tackles and an interception. He has now recorded a goal contribution in five consecutive matches.

German Berterame
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now