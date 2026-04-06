German Berterame News: Provides assist off bench

Berterame assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin FC.

Berterame came on in the 58th minute in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, getting into dangerous areas and delivering an assist late in the match for Luis Suarez while adding a season-high four key passes. The forward is enduring a difficult start to the season, coming off three straight appearances as a substitute after starting the first three matches, but this first goal contribution could provide a boost and help kickstart his campaign.