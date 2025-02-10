German Berterame News: Records foru shots
Berterame registered four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Juárez.
Berterame had a tough match Saturday, firing in four shots with only one hitting the target while not scoring at all. This makes it two straight games without a goal for the forward, remaining at 11 goals in 25 appearances. This is his second match in four appearances since the new year with four or more shots.
