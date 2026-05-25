German Berterame News: Remains ret hot

Berterame scored two goals and had an assist while taking four shots (all on goal) and creating three chances during Sunday's 6-4 win over Philadelphia.

Berterame scored in the 13th and 41st minutes before turning provider with an assist to Luis Suarez in the 81st. The forward is red hot heading into the World Cup as he hopes for a callup with Mexico with five goal involvements, nine shots and six chances created over his last three starts.