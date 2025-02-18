German Berterame News: Scores in 4-2 win

Berterame scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Queretaro.

Berterme scored the third goal in the 25th minute to help his side take a 3-0 lead. This was his second foal in his last four matches to bring him to 12 goals for the season. Of his three shots only one went on target, he has failed to get more than one shot on target in his last three matches.