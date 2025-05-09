Fantasy Soccer
German Berterame headshot

German Berterame News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Berterame scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Toluca.

Berterame scored for the third consecutive match. On this occasion, it occurred in the 69th minute as he took advantage of a defensive mistake and beat the goalkeeper with a solid finish. He'd scored eight minutes prior, but it was disallowed after a VAR check.

German Berterame
Monterrey
