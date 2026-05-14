German Berterame News: Scores on lone shot
Berterame scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-3 win against FC Cincinnati.
Berterame needed just one shot to make a difference during Wednesday's win. He took his one chance well and finished with aplomb, adding another goal during the all-offense display Wednesday. Every time he's on the pitch Berterame has plenty of value, as does anyone leading the line for the incredible Miami attack.
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