Berterame was decisive up front, finding the back of the net with a quick touch in first-half stoppage time and then firing to the far post after a half-turn in the 57th minute of the match. He increased his season total to eight goals in 12 games, which represents the second-highest record in the league only behind Paulinho's nine. That should be enough to keep the naturalized Mexican relevant despite pressure from Anthony Martial, who has recently been used as his partner on the pitch rather than his replacement.