Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
German Berterame headshot

German Berterame News: Struggles in loss to Mazatlan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Berterame registered four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Mazatlan.

Berterame fell short of expectations in an apparently convenient matchup after scoring five goals in his previous three appearances across all competitions. The striker is still in relatively good form, as he has recorded multiple shots in each of his last seven games. He'll hope to get back on track if he avoids rotation in upcoming fixtures.

German Berterame
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now