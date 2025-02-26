German Berterame News: Struggles in loss to Mazatlan

Berterame registered four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Mazatlan.

Berterame fell short of expectations in an apparently convenient matchup after scoring five goals in his previous three appearances across all competitions. The striker is still in relatively good form, as he has recorded multiple shots in each of his last seven games. He'll hope to get back on track if he avoids rotation in upcoming fixtures.