German Valera News: Assists from cross in win
Valera assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Mallorca. He was subbed off due to injury in the 95th minute.
Valera's floated ball into the six-yard box Saturday assisted the fixture's decisive goal as Elche earned a 2-1 comeback win over Mallorca. The wide-midfielder led the team with five crosses attempted, and his four accurate crosses marked a season-high. Across his last five appearances (five starts), Valera has attempted 19 crosses (seven accurate) and created six chances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Valera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Valera See More