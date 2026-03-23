German Valera News: Assists from cross in win

Valera assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Mallorca. He was subbed off due to injury in the 95th minute.

Valera's floated ball into the six-yard box Saturday assisted the fixture's decisive goal as Elche earned a 2-1 comeback win over Mallorca. The wide-midfielder led the team with five crosses attempted, and his four accurate crosses marked a season-high. Across his last five appearances (five starts), Valera has attempted 19 crosses (seven accurate) and created six chances.