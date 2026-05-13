German Valera headshot

German Valera News: Credited with assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Valera assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 99th minute.

Valera was credited with the assist on the goal scored by Hector Fort in the first half. The wing-back should have most of his upside via defensive stats, but his attacking movements give him decent upside in most formats. He has four goals and five assists on the season, which are impressive numbers for a wing-back.

German Valera
Elche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Valera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Valera See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
293 days ago