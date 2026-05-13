German Valera News: Credited with assist in loss

Valera assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 99th minute.

Valera was credited with the assist on the goal scored by Hector Fort in the first half. The wing-back should have most of his upside via defensive stats, but his attacking movements give him decent upside in most formats. He has four goals and five assists on the season, which are impressive numbers for a wing-back.