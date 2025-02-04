German Valera News: Joins Elche on loan
Valera has joined Elche on loan from Valencia until the end of the season, his parent club announced.
Valera joined Valencia this summer following his time at Real Zaragoza and his involvement with the Spanish national youth teams. He made his official debut for Valencia on September 15, 2024, against Atletico Madrid. He has since appeared in 12 matches for the team, including eight in La Liga and four in the Copa del Rey.
