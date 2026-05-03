German Valera headshot

German Valera News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Valera has cleared his suspension and is an option moving forward.

Valera is back as an option after he earned a red card last time out, ending his time on the sidelines. The midfielder has only missed three starts that he has been an option for all season, and remains a crucial piece of the midfield, registering four goals and four assists this season.

German Valera
Elche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Valera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Valera See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
283 days ago