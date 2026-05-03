German Valera News: Option again
Valera has cleared his suspension and is an option moving forward.
Valera is back as an option after he earned a red card last time out, ending his time on the sidelines. The midfielder has only missed three starts that he has been an option for all season, and remains a crucial piece of the midfield, registering four goals and four assists this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Valera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring German Valera See More