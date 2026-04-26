German Valera News: Sent off in victory

Valera received a red card as a substitute during Sunday's 2-1 win over Oviedo.

Valera barely made an impact before being sent off for a late foul Sunday. The wide midfielder is now ineligible for the upcoming visit to Celta and could bounce back for a May 9 clash with Alaves. He was a regular starter prior to the last game, featuring most often on the left flank, but that spot may be taken by either Adria Pedrosa or Leo Petrot in the suspension game.