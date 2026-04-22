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German Valera News: Strong in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Valera generated one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Atlético Madrid.

Though Valera was not able to get an assist, he was Elche's best crosser by far and had plenty of corners as well. If he keeps this up against an Oviedo team which has allowed 48 goals in 31 La Liga games, he should be able to get an assist or two.

German Valera
Elche
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