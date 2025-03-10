Gernot Trauner Injury: Back in training Monday
Trauner (undisclosed) was spotted in team training on Monday, suggesting he could be available for Tuesday's second leg against Inter Milan in the Champions League, the club announced.
Trauner missed the first leg against Inter Milan due to injury but was back in team training on Monday, suggesting he could be available for Tuesday's clash. If fully fit, he should return directly to the starting defense.
