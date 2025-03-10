Fantasy Soccer
Gernot Trauner headshot

Gernot Trauner Injury: Back in training Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Trauner (undisclosed) was spotted in team training on Monday, suggesting he could be available for Tuesday's second leg against Inter Milan in the Champions League, the club announced.

Trauner missed the first leg against Inter Milan due to injury but was back in team training on Monday, suggesting he could be available for Tuesday's clash. If fully fit, he should return directly to the starting defense.

Gernot Trauner
Feyenoord
