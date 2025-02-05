Gernot Trauner Injury: Won't face PSV

Trauner is out for Wednesday's match against PSV due to injury, according to his club.

Tranuer has been halted ahead of Wednesday's Cup match, with the defender sidelined due to an injury. Not much more is known on the issue, with the club giving minimal information. He is their typical starter in the defense and has started in seven of his eight UCL appearances this season, so they will hope this is minor and he can return to face Milan on Tuesday.