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Geronimo Rulli Injury: Out to face Nantes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 2:27am

Rulli (nack) is ruled out for Saturday's trip to Nantes due to an injury, according to l'Equipe.

Rulli has been unable to pass his late fitness assessment after uncertainty surrounded his condition following reports of him working in the gym earlier in the week, with the exact nature of the issue being confirmed as back problems. Marseille opted against rushing him back before he is fully ready, with Jeffrey De Lange set to step between the posts for the trip to Nantes against the Canaries. His availability for the coming fixtures will be monitored closely as the club looks to have their first-choice goalkeeper back as soon as possible during their European qualification push.

Geronimo Rulli
Marseille
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