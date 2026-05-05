Geronimo Rulli Injury: Trains Tuesday, should return
Rulli (back) has returned to full team training Tuesday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Le Havre, the club posted.
Rulli had been ruled out of the Nantes trip with a back issue, with Jeffrey De Lange stepping in between the posts in his absence. His return to collective sessions is a welcome development for Marseille heading into the final fixtures of their European qualification push, and the club will be hoping to have their first-choice goalkeeper back between the posts for Sunday's fixture as they push for a top-six finish.
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