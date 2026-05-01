Geronimo Rulli Injury: Uncertain for Nantes clash

Rulli (undisclosed) is uncertain for Saturday's trip to Nantes, according to La Minute OM.

Rulli had been working in the gym earlier in the week, raising some doubt over his fitness heading into the weekend, though the exact nature of the issue has not been confirmed. If he cannot be cleared in time, Jeffrey De Lange is expected to step between the posts for Marseille against the Canaries. The club will assess his condition before making a final call on his availability for Saturday's fixture.