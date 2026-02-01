Rulli was largely untested as Marseille controlled the game before everything unraveled late, conceding two goals and seeing him make another costly error by bringing down Marshall Munetsi in the box, which led to Ilan Kebbal's stoppage time penalty. He gave up both goals in the closing stages after facing very little danger for most of the match. That late collapse turned what looked like a near-complete away performance into a damaging draw. Rulli has been committing too many mistakes in recent weeks, directly costing Marseille points after conceding 13 goals over the last six games across all competitions. The Argentinian will need to respond quickly, as he is now on the verge of being dropped to the bench for Jeffrey De Lange with the fans clearly running out of patience.