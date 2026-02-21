Geronimo Rulli headshot

Geronimo Rulli News: Beaten twice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Rulli made two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-0 defeat against Brest.

Rulli was beaten twice inside the opening half hour as Ludovic Ajorque made Marseille pay with a pair of towering headers in the 10th and 29th minutes. On the first, he appeared unsighted and a half-step slow as the Ti-Zefs striker climbed over Nayef Aguerd to power it home. The second came when Ajorque cleverly redirected Hugo Magnetti's cross, and Rulli couldn't reset quickly enough to keep it out. Marseille showed more bite after the break, but the early knockout blows had already shaped the outcome. Rulli finished the night with just two saves and hasn't hit the three-save mark in seven straight games across all competitions. The shot-stopper will be aiming for a bounce-back performance next Sunday in the Olympico against Lyon.

