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Geronimo Rulli News: Beaten twice in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Rulli registered one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Monaco.

Rulli gave up two goals in Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 loss at Monaco, charging off his line in the 59th minute to try to claim Jordan Teze's cross only to leave Aleksandr Golovin with a clean volley into the top corner, then getting beat by Folarin Balogun's bold chip from a tight angle in the 74th minute. He had little chance on either finish because both openings came from defensive breakdowns, though he did come up with a strong early save in the first half to deny Lukas Hradecky's long ball when Maghnes Akliouche looked ready to break in behind. Marseille have now dropped back-to-back Ligue 1 matches for the first time this season, and Rulli has posted just two clean sheets across his last 10 league appearances, with the result leaving the Phoceans level on points with Monaco in fourth place. Rulli will get a more favorable spot Friday against Metz as he looks to bounce back.

Geronimo Rulli
Marseille
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