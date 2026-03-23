Geronimo Rulli News: Beaten twice in loss

Rulli recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Lille.

Rulli got picked off twice during Lille's second-half comeback, first by Thomas Meunier right after the break and then by Olivier Giroud's late header in the 86th minute, with both finishes coming from Lille crashing the box hard and giving the keeper no real shot to come up with a save, especially with Leonardo Balerdi turning in a rough defensive performance on both goals. Rulli will look to bounce back against Monaco after the international break, though the goalkeeper could also get a breather if Jeffrey De Lange gets the call between the posts like he did following the returns from an international break earlier this season.