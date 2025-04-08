Geronimo Rulli News: Beaten twice in win

Rulli made one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win against Toulouse.

Rulli conceded twice from three shots on target but helped Marseille preserve a 3-2 win over Toulouse. He made one save and was largely untested in the second half. The keeper will aim for his sixth clean sheet of the season Saturday against Monaco in a crucial matchup to consolidate second place behind Paris and stay in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League next season.