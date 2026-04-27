Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes late penalty
Rulli had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.
Rulli picked up a yellow card in the 87th minute for arguing the penalty call that led to Elye Wahi's late equalizer, capping off a frustrating finish as Marseille let two points slip from a winning spot against a Nice side that managed just five shots over 90 minutes. He was barely tested for most of the match, with Nice offering so little going forward that Rulli was forced into action for just one save before the penalty. He'll now aim to snap his clean sheet drought in Saturday's matchup against Nantes.
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