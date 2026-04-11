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Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Rulli had one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 victory over Metz.

Rulli gave up one goal in Friday's 3-1 home win over Metz, getting beat by Heorhii Tsitaishvili's 49th minute strike after failing to secure a near-post effort he'd typically be expected to handle. He still came up with a clutch sliding stop to deny Jessy Deminguet in the second half and caught a break just before halftime when Gauthier Hein's long-range rocket clipped the post and stayed out. Rulli has now gone three straight appearances without a clean sheet and will be looking to bounce back in a tough showdown against Lens on Saturday as Marseille continues its push for a Champions League spot.

Geronimo Rulli
Marseille
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