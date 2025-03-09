Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes one in defeat

Rulli made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Lens.

Rulli had a quiet outing, making just one significant save as his team dominated possession with about 75%. He conceded late from a counterattack, with no chance of stopping Neil El Aynaoui's shot. Rulli will look to bounce back in a crucial game on Sunday when Marseille travels to Paris for the Classique.