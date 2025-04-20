Fantasy Soccer
Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes one in dominant win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Rulli had no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over Montpellier.

Rulli had an extremely quiet outing on Saturday against Montpellier as he made zero save during the game for the fourth time only this season. He faced limited threats throughout the match, with Montpellier managing only one shot on target which was the late goal of Lucas Mincarelli which left the goalie with no chance to stop it. Rulli will aim to maintain his form against Brest on Sunday.​

Geronimo Rulli
Marseille
More Stats & News
